The GWOAT Reigns: Claressa Shields Beats Kaye Scott To Reclaim World Titles, Forces Aussie To Throw In The TKO Towel

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Claressa Shields proved, once again, that when it comes to her “GWOAT” title, it is well-earned as she claimed a sixth-round TKO victory over Kaye Scott on Aug. 15. in a comeback battle to regain her titles.

Ahead of her fight, her man Papoose showed his love and commitment to the championship boxer by tattooing her name on his arm. He uploaded the video of the session to his social media and made sure to tell commenters that his love for her is forever, as evident by such a permanent declaration. He thanked the tattoo artist for bringing his vision to life.

He also made sure to shut down haters who often try to downplay the GWOAT’s looks, posting a video of her at the weigh-in, donning a snakeskin bathing suit, with the caption,

“Y’all better quit lying saying this black woman ain’t beautiful. Y’all must think we blind! It’s the GWOAT.”

Papoose said he stepping behind Claressa just as much as she is about him. Heard you!

He was also right beside her as she walked into the ring, accompanied by rapper Latto, and fought her way to both the WBC and WBA championships. Scott, who is 42, was the favorite coming into the match as a title defender, despite Shields’ prowess. As a challenger, Shields had a lot to prove, and took on the challenge slimming down by 15 pounds and getting in, what she described as, her “most disciplined” state of mind.

Shields approached the fight with Scott with no expectation that she would come out victorious.

“This was a really hard camp,” she said after the fight. “I cut 38 pounds. I was at 198 pounds and got down to 160. This is the most disciplined I’ve been since the Olympics, I feel like.”

She continued,

“I was actually just trying to figure her out. She was stronger than what I thought. She was very strong, and I knew that with me cutting the weight that I cut that I didn’t want to exert too much early. So I was trying to make sure I could deal with her strength and not get caught with nothing crazy because I’m not as strong as I feel at 175 [pounds].”

In the 6th round, Shields delivered a knockout punch to Scott to bring the fight to close, with the latter’s team withdrawing her after she failed to respond to the referee’s count.

Though Shields may be a person who draws criticism and ire for her bravado, she never fails to back up her words. During an interview with All The Smoke, Shields described her current time in boxing to the reign of Mike Tyson.

“Ain’t nobody coming to see who I’m fighting against, they coming to see what I’m about to do to them.”

Well, the GWOAT is still doing gwoat things.

The GWOAT Reigns: Claressa Shields Beats Kaye Scott To Reclaim World Titles, Forces Aussie To Throw In The TKO Towel was originally published on bossip.com