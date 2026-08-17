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Register For A Chance To Have Us Crash Your Labor Day Cookout!

Register For A Chance To Have Us Crash Your Labor Day Cookout!

Published on August 17, 2026
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Cookout Crashers promotion for Labor Day weekend featuring grilled meat and flames, with text "COOKOUT CRASHERS", "REGISTER ONLINE FOR A CHANCE", and "Crazy's Ribs Chicken Fish Barbecue".
Source: R1 / R1

92Q is teaming up with Crazy’s Ribs, Chicken & Fish to help make one lucky listener’s Labor Day Weekend cookout unforgettable.

Register online for a chance to have the 92Q Cookout Crashers pull up to your celebration with food from Crazy’s for you, your family and friends. Enter now for your chance to bring even more flavor to your Labor Day Weekend!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

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