Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing

Source: Olivia Wong / Scott Dudelson

Jhené Aiko and rapper Larry June are once again fueling romance rumors, and this time, fans think they’ve taken things from speculation to something much more public. Aiko not only appears on June’s new song, “California Dream,” but she also stars alongside him in the track’s music video, which dropped on Aug.11.

And while they could very well be playing love interests for the camera, the chemistry between these two has fans wondering if there’s something more happening behind the scenes.

Jhené Aiko and Larry June get cozy in the “California Dream” video.

In the video, Aiko and June embrace several times, with Aiko sitting on the rapper’s lap in one particularly intimate scene. Other moments show the two hugging, pulling each other close, and getting close enough to what appears to be an almost-kiss.

Sure, artists can have chemistry on camera without actually being romantically involved. But fans aren’t just looking at the video.

Fans react to the Jhené Aiko and Larry June dating rumors online.

For months, eagle-eyed followers have been picking up on what they believe are clues that Aiko and June may be quietly “soft launching” a relationship on social media. Now, with “California Dream” and its romantic visuals, some fans believe the pair has officially gone from a soft launch to a hard launch.

One fan celebrated the apparent new pairing on X, writing, “Jhené is never scared to pop out with something new & I love that about her.”

Another fan was equally excited, posting, “Larry June and Jhené Aiko look so good together! Love this era for them!”

Of course, not everyone was caught up on the alleged dating rumors.

Some fans were just discovering the speculation, with one person asking on X:

“Larry June & Jhené Aiko really an item?” before adding, “What happened [with] Big Sean? I really don’t pay attention to things outside of the music.”

So, What Happened With Big Sean?

As previously reported, the renewed speculation surrounding Aiko and June comes after the singer seemingly confirmed her split from Big Sean in November 2025.

At the time, Aiko shared a snippet of her song “Break,” and the emotional lyrics appeared to reference the end of a relationship. The post fueled speculation that she and the longtime couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

Then, months later, fans began noticing what they believed were clues connecting Aiko to June.

The speculation really picked up in June 2026 after Aiko shared a photo of her layered necklaces on Instagram. Among the pendants featuring the names of her children, Noah and Namiko, fans noticed an orange slice charm.

Why did that get their attention?

The orange is closely associated with June and has become a recognizable part of his personal brand. And June seemingly played along. He responded to Aiko’s post with a simple orange emoji. That was enough to send the internet into detective mode.

Fans became even more convinced when June briefly shared, and then deleted, a photo showing his watch next to a woman’s hand. Some followers believed the hand appeared to have one of Aiko’s distinctive tattoos.

Still, nothing has been confirmed. And now there’s the “California Dream” music video. The timing has fans asking whether the clues were leading here all along. Neither Aiko nor June has publicly addressed the dating rumors, so for now, their relationship status remains just that: a rumor.

So what do you think? Is this finally proof that the Jhené Aiko and Larry June dating rumors are true and that they are truly an item? Thoughts?

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Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing was originally published on bossip.com