Rod Wave Case Advances as Prosecutors Turn Over 90GB of Evidence

Live Nation

Rod Wave’s legal battle is entering a new phase as prosecutors have handed his defense team a large collection of evidence tied to the rapper’s ongoing criminal case in Georgia.

According to AllHipHop, the 26-year-old artist is facing 14 charges stemming from an April 2025 incident at his Milton residence. Prosecutors reportedly provided his attorneys with more than 90 gigabytes of evidence on July 31. The material allegedly includes roughly 1,900 photographs, 111 videos and several audio files.

The evidence concerns allegations involving firearms, assault, reckless conduct and property damage. The charges include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, allegedly pointing a weapon at another person, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

The investigation began following a reported burglary at a residence. Authorities allege that a safe was taken from the basement before a confrontation unfolded at the property. Investigators further claim that several shots were fired outside the home, with bullets striking a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a Rolls-Royce.

Police reportedly recovered shell casings near the driveway and found signs of gunfire on the vehicles. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Rod Wave, whose legal name is Rodarius Green, has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he was responding to a burglary rather than committing a crime. His attorney, Drew Findling, has strongly disputed the prosecution’s allegations.

“There is no truth to these charges,” Findling said. “Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

Rod Wave’s next hearing is scheduled for September 28, when proceedings in the case are expected to continue.