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Diddy Released From Solitary Confinement

Diddy Released From Solitary Confinement After Reported Prison Fight

Published on August 13, 2026
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The most immediate consequence of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reported prison fight appears to be over. Combs has been released from solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix after reportedly being placed there following an alleged altercation with another inmate last month, according to TMZ.

The incident reportedly began after another prisoner insulted Combs. Sources previously told TMZ that the confrontation escalated into pushing and punches before correctional officers intervened and separated the two men. Combs was subsequently moved to disciplinary segregation, commonly known as “the hole.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has declined to confirm details of the alleged altercation, citing its policy against discussing individual inmates or disciplinary matters.

According to TMZ, Combs has now been returned from solitary confinement. However, it remains unclear whether the alleged fight will lead to any additional disciplinary action. Federal prison officials have not publicly disclosed whether Combs received another sanction beyond his time in segregation.

Combs’ projected release date has also changed several times during his incarceration. Federal Bureau of Prisons records cited by multiple outlets in June listed February 23, 2028, while more recent reports have placed his projected release date at February 20, 2028.

For now, Combs’ release from solitary confinement marks the end of his reported disciplinary segregation, but questions remain about whether the alleged altercation will have any further impact on his sentence or release date.

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