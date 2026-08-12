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NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

NBA YoungBoy has apparently taken his talents to South Korea, for now.

Published on August 12, 2026
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

NBA YoungBoy has apparently taken his talents to South Korea, for now.

In a recent interview with Funny Marco on his Open Thoughts podcast, the MASA rapper revealed that he will no longer be living in the United States. Instead, he has decided to plant his roots in, of all places, South Korea. 

At one point, Funny Marco asked him if he would ever consider moving back. YB responded by saying, “Never in life.” He did add, however, that he is open to visiting as a tourist. 

Well, looks like Grave Digger Mountain lost one resident.

It is no secret that Top has had quite the rocky experience in America, including a prescription drug fraud case in 2024 and a federal weapons charge that would later result in a pardon from Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in the interview, YB revealed that he is taking a break from music due to health issues. “Music is not something I’m focused on,” he said. “The doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen. That explains the music, though.”

Whatever reason he has for stepping back from his career and changing his environment, we definitely hope it is for the best.

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NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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