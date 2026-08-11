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Hot Girl Is Back: Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Act III' Is On The Way

Hot Girl Is Back: Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Act III' Is On The Way

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be teasing that she’s back in her music bag.

Published on August 11, 2026
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A woman with curly dark hair wearing a revealing, sparkling dress posing in front of a large white circular backdrop.
Source: JC Olivera/WireImage / JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be teasing that she’s back in her music bag.

After taking some time to focus on her role in the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge!, the Houston rapper may have something new cooking up. Meg posted a series of photos on social media, including one that read “I’m back” and another teasing “Act III.

The Hot Girl captain has also been killing the feature game, appearing on the remix of Bossman DLow’s hit “Motion Party” and linking up with Juvenile for his Unc anthem, “B.B.B” With her recent run of collaborations, it looks like Megan has been quietly warming up for what’s next.

Her last solo release was “Love Girl,” which dropped in October. A lot has changed since then, including the inspiration behind the record, which was reportedly tied to her relationship with Klay Thompson at the time.

If Megan is officially entering her next era, fans have plenty of reason to be excited about what she has in store.

Her last project, MEGAN: ACT II, released in 2024, meaning fans have been waiting two years for the next chapter. 
If the latest Act: III tease is any indication, that wait could finally be coming to an end.

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Hot Girl Is Back: Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Act III' Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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