Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Lena The Plug, who is married to Adam22, put away her wedding ring when she encountered Drake on a speed dating show.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Creators Inc NYE 2024

Lena The Plug and Adam22 have an unconventional union, with the adult entertainer and podcaster routinely engaging in acts outside the norm. Lena The Plug once again shocked some viewers after meeting Drake during a speed-dating show on a livestream, hiding her wedding ring in the process.

Lena The Plug was one of nearly two dozen women who vied for Drake’s attention during a NELK Kick livestream that the crew titled “20 Women Vs Drake.”

With the Canadian superstar humorously greeting potential dates, some moments caught fans’ attention online. However, the moment that Lena came onto the scene definitely raised questions. But if anyone thought that Adam22 wasn’t in on the bit, he was fine with it, as he granted his wife a “Hall Pass” certificate allowing for the moment to happen.

Lena The Plug didn’t make the final cut, with OnlyFans model Pinkchyu winning Drake’s heart. One fan noted in the comments of the YouTube video that the Iceman star finally got his “Goth Girl,” harkening back to his interview with Bobbi Althoff where she shared his true love might be a tatted-up goth girl.

Check out some more clips and images from the livestream below.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close