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Gotti Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

John Gotti's grandson Carmine Agnello tried donating a kidney to his ailing mother, Victoria Gotti, before his jail stint.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

Carmine Agnello, the grandson of Mob boss John Gotti, attempted to delay reporting to prison to donate a kidney to his mother. Carmine Agnello’s mother, Victoria Gotti, was going to be the recipient of the organ, but a judge shut down the delay.

TMZ reports that Carmine Agnello, 40, attempted to get another delay in his prison bid after initially securing one previously to donate the kidney. Agnello’s mother was set to receive the kidney on August 3, but Ms. Gotti fell ill with an infection. Therefore, she was not medically cleared for the procedure.

Agnello fought for the extension, yet on Monday (August 10), the judge, who previously allowed for the delay, would not do so. The family stated that the request for delay was not a ruse to avoid prison and that Ms. Gotti’s infection was an unforeseen event and that they desperately wanted to get the kidney to her.

Carmine Agnello has since turned himself in to the Bureau of Prisons and was shipped to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in New Jersey to serve a 15-month sentence for wire fraud. Agnello yielded $1.1 million in the scheme connected to COVID-19 relief funds.

Photo: Getty

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John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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