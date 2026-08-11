Listen Live
Close
News

NBA Unveils Stacked Christmas Day Slate, Fans Online React

The NBA has already had an active offseason with blockbuster traders and now the league unveiled its stacked Christmas Day lineup.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Christmas Day schedule for NBA games on ABC and ESPN networks

Christmas Day is one of the most active days in the NBA with a slate of games that feature some of the league’s biggest stars. Coupled with a recent announcement of games for the October 20 season opener, the Christmas Day games are icing on the cake for hoops fans.

As shared on the NBA’s website, the slate of games for Christmas Day (December 25) is as follows:

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Of course, the Knicks facing off with the Spurs will get a lot of attention considering how New York took down a game Spurs squad for the chip earlier this year. But it is probably a sure bet that every basketball fan in the world will tune in to the 76ers vs. Lakers matchup, considering LeBron James’ return to the Eastern Conference.

The new-look Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo up against the Celtics, who traded away Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, will also garner interest. The Thunder, still one of the top young teams, will take on the Timberwolves and their do-it-all superstar, Anthony Edwards.

Closing out the games will be the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, up against Stephen Curry, who wants to prove to the league he still has something left in the tank.

Check out the analysis of the matchups here.

Photo: NBA/ABC/ESPN

NBA Unveils Stacked Christmas Day Slate, Fans Online React was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close