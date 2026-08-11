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Ravens Starters to Sit Out Preseason Opener

Ravens Preseason Opener to Spotlight Young Players

Published on August 11, 2026
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New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
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Several of the Baltimore Ravens’ starters will sit out Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the decision following Tuesday’s training camp practice, saying Baltimore will use the exhibition matchup to evaluate younger players and reserves rather than risk injuries to key veterans.

With Jackson sidelined, the spotlight will shift to quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and rookie Joe Fagnano. Huntley is listed as Jackson’s backup on Baltimore’s first unofficial depth chart and will have an opportunity to strengthen his hold on the No. 2 job.

The game should also provide extended opportunities for young offensive players, including receivers Ja’Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester. Running backs Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall could also see increased action as they compete for roster and special teams roles.

On defense, players such as T.J. Tampa, Bilhal Kone, Mike Green, Zion Young and Adisa Isaac will have a chance to make an impression.

For Minter and his coaching staff, the preseason opener will be less about the final score and more about evaluating Baltimore’s depth under live game conditions ahead of the regular season.

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