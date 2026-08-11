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Towson Athlete Among Two Charged in Milford Mill Carjacking, Shooting

Former Towson Football Player Denied Bail as Family Maintains His Innocence

Published on August 11, 2026
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Baltimore County police have arrested a 19-year-old Towson University football player in connection with a July carjacking and shooting in Milford Mill.

WBAL-TV reports that Cordell Jefferson is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, armed carjacking and robbery. Jefferson, a sophomore who attended Towson on a football scholarship, was arrested on campus over the weekend, according to attorneys.

During a bail review hearing Monday, the courtroom was filled with Jefferson’s family, former teammates, Towson football players and other supporters.

Charging documents say Jefferson and 20-year-old Garrin Davis were involved in an arranged meeting with the victim at the Liberty Place Apartments. Investigators allege two armed men forced the victim out of his Honda.

Police said Jefferson pulled the victim from the vehicle before Davis allegedly shot the victim in the arm and drove away.

Investigators said surveillance video and cellphone records connected Jefferson to the scene.

Attorneys representing both defendants argued there is more to the case than what is outlined in charging documents. Davis’ attorney suggested the confrontation may have stemmed from a marijuana transaction.

Jefferson’s grandmother, Shavalle Clark, said she believes her grandson is innocent and pointed to the large turnout of supporters at the hearing.

Attorneys also noted that neither Jefferson nor Davis has a prior criminal record and requested home detention.

A judge denied those requests, ruling that both men pose a threat to public safety and ordering them held without bail.

Towson University said Jefferson was on the football roster last season but declined to comment further, citing the pending investigation and student privacy laws.

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