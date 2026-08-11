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3 Killed In Two Separate Shootings In Essex, Maryland

3 Killed In Separate Essex Shootings Less Than A Mile Apart

Published on August 11, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Essex on Monday, with the incidents unfolding less than a mile apart and within about 30 minutes of each other, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers were first called to the 900 block of Banyan Wood Court around 11:25 a.m., where they found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers responded to Bladen Road after a man was found inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Despite the close proximity and timing of the shootings, Baltimore County Police said investigators do not currently believe the two incidents are connected.

The violence left some residents shaken. Detectives continue to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

Police said Baltimore County has recorded 16 homicides so far this year, compared with 19 at the same point in 2025.

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