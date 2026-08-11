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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Trial, Jay-Z Rumors & Verzuz

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Trial, Jay-Z Rumors & Verzuz

Megan Thee Stallion has been sued in a lawsuit that is headed to trial, Jay-Z album rumors are denied, and Joe and Donell Jones are set for Verzuz.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion is headed back to court after a federal judge ruled that a workplace lawsuit filed by her former photographer will move forward to trial.

The photographer alleges he experienced a hostile work environment while working for the rapper, claiming he was trapped in a moving vehicle during a trip to Ibiza while Megan engaged in intimate activity with other women. He also alleges he was fat-shamed, underpaid, misclassified as an independent contractor instead of an employee, and ultimately forced out of his position. A jury will now determine whether Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation violated employment and discrimination laws. Megan and Roc Nation have denied the allegations, calling the claims false.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding a new Jay-Z album continue to circulate after music executive Ray Daniels claimed the project was finished and only awaiting a distribution partner. However, Roc Nation quickly pushed back, saying the reports are inaccurate and that no completed album is ready for release.

In brighter R&B news, Joe and Donell Jones are officially bringing their catalogs to the Verzuz stage. Donell Jones confirmed the matchup during the Wine & Slow Jams Festival in Maryland, revealing the highly anticipated battle will take place on August 20. Rather than a competition, the event is expected to celebrate two of R&B’s most beloved hitmakers with an evening of classic songs and nostalgic performances.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Trial, Jay-Z Rumors & Verzuz was originally published on kysdc.com

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