Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Brittney Griner Files for Divorce

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Oral Roberts v Baylor
Cooper Neill

Eight years after getting married, Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from Cherelle Griner, who became one of her most outspoken supporters during the WNBA star’s nearly year-long detention in Russia.

According to court records obtained by ABC News, Griner filed the divorce petition Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. The documents describe the marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation.” The couple reportedly separated on July 24.

The filing seeks joint physical custody of their son, Bash, who was born in 2024. It also asks the court to fairly divide the couple’s marital assets and debts.

The divorce filing brings an unexpected development to a relationship that gained widespread attention beyond the world of basketball. When Griner was detained in Russia in 2022 over drug charges involving vape cartridges containing hashish oil, Cherelle emerged as a prominent advocate for her wife’s release.

Cherelle spoke publicly about Griner’s detention, appeared on national television, met with government officials and urged the Biden administration to make her wife’s return a priority. Throughout Griner’s 10-month imprisonment, Cherelle helped keep the case in the international spotlight.

Griner ultimately returned to the United States in December 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange. At the time, she expressed gratitude to Cherelle for supporting her through what she called one of the hardest periods of her life.

The couple later welcomed their son, Bash, in 2024, marking a significant family milestone following years of intense public attention surrounding Griner’s case.

An attorney representing Brittney told ABC News that the family intends to handle the divorce privately. Cherelle has not publicly addressed the filing.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close