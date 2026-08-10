431 Guns Collected During Archdiocese of Baltimore Gun Buyback

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected more than 400 firearms during its fourth annual gun buyback and peacebuilding fair.

A total of 431 guns were turned in at the event, held at the Westside Shopping Center. Police collected 108 revolvers, 124 semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms, and 199 rifles and shotguns. The collection also included weapons that had previously been reported stolen.

Since the Archdiocese began holding the events in 2023, 1,487 firearms have been collected through its partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

Organizers say the gun buyback is designed to reduce the number of firearms in homes and communities while supporting broader violence-prevention efforts.

“Removing weapons from homes can save lives in fragile and volatile situations,” the Rev. Michael Murphy, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, said. “It can also save the lives of those who might otherwise use a weapon to harm themselves and prevent firearms from being stolen and used in criminal acts.”

Funding for the event was raised through Catholic parishes and individual donors. Any money remaining after the gun buyback will be used to provide direct assistance to families of homicide victims and others impacted by violence.

The annual event is part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s ongoing peacebuilding efforts aimed at reducing gun violence and supporting families affected by it.