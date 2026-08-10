Listen Live
Close
B'more

431 Guns Collected During Archdiocese of Baltimore Gun Buyback

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected more than 400 firearms during its fourth annual gun buyback and peacebuilding fair.

A total of 431 guns were turned in at the event, held at the Westside Shopping Center. Police collected 108 revolvers, 124 semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms, and 199 rifles and shotguns. The collection also included weapons that had previously been reported stolen.

Since the Archdiocese began holding the events in 2023, 1,487 firearms have been collected through its partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

Organizers say the gun buyback is designed to reduce the number of firearms in homes and communities while supporting broader violence-prevention efforts.

“Removing weapons from homes can save lives in fragile and volatile situations,” the Rev. Michael Murphy, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, said. “It can also save the lives of those who might otherwise use a weapon to harm themselves and prevent firearms from being stolen and used in criminal acts.”

Funding for the event was raised through Catholic parishes and individual donors. Any money remaining after the gun buyback will be used to provide direct assistance to families of homicide victims and others impacted by violence.

The annual event is part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s ongoing peacebuilding efforts aimed at reducing gun violence and supporting families affected by it.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close