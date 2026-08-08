Spinal cord injuries are among the costliest outcomes of truck accidents

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Spinal cord damage is among the most costly consequences of truck accidents because it creates ongoing demands for health care services and daily care. Besides altering a person’s ability to move or live independently, it leads to extensive financial consequences that go beyond medical bills.

According to the 2025 spinal injury report from the NSCIS, expenses associated with high tetraplegia treatment in the first year exceed $1.4 million in 2024 dollars on average. Indirect annual expenses associated with spinal cord injury average $95,309. These expenses significantly affect life in the long term.

Why Truck Accidents Can Cause Lasting Damage

The spinal cord is a bundle of nerves that transfers signals from the brain to other parts of the body. An extreme impact might lead to nerve damage that affects movement or sensitivity below the point of injury.

According to the guidance on spinal cord injury provided by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, signs of spinal cord damage may include:

Paralysis

Weakness

Loss of sensation

Difficulties with breathing

Bladder control issues

The Financial Impact Continues After the Hospital

Besides spending money on a hospital visit, patients may incur expenses for rehabilitation after spinal injury and may need to buy assistive devices for mobility or modify their homes in order to adapt to new needs. Their career may also need adjustment. All these factors explain why the real financial burden is usually much bigger than medical bills alone.

Impact on Quality of Life after an Accident

Quality of life changes depend on the location and severity of spinal cord damage. Simple activities that used to require no effort can become more time-consuming or impossible without assistance. Routines within the family will also require adjustments.

Legal Questions Can Affect Long-Term Financial Planning

In the course of the examination of your claim, truck accident cases usually require gathering medical records and answering questions about insurance coverage. When people contact attorneys to learn about the possibility of pursuing compensation, they need to understand how future health care expenses might affect the value of their claims.

For someone hurt in Mercer County, Trenton truck accident lawyers can explain legal options under New Jersey law. Legal advice for truck accidents can help a person identify important deadlines and documentation requirements.

Prevention Still Matters on Every Drive

The key to truck accident prevention is in the choices that drivers make before the collision occurs. In particular, they should keep enough following distance from large trucks and avoid driving in areas that create blind spots for truck drivers.

The magnitude of the danger becomes apparent from the statistics provided by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in its report on federal truck crash facts. In 2022, 114,000 injury accidents and 5,279 fatal accidents involving large trucks occurred in the United States.

The Way Forward

Injuries from truck accidents can accompany a victim throughout their medical care and major life changes over the course of many years. Acquaintance with the cost of spinal cord injuries and the needs of these victims helps better understand the seriousness of this injury.

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