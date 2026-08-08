King Harris Hurt After Major Hits Him With New Car

King Harris may want to give his younger brother Major a little more room during his next driving lesson.

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is currently walking with a cane after Major accidentally pinned him between two cars while practicing his parking skills.

The family moment was captured on video and shared by Tiny, showing the newly licensed Major behind the wheel of a gray Audi while King stood in front of the vehicle helping guide him into a parking spot.

Everything appeared to be going smoothly until the Audi rolled forward a little too far, briefly pinning King against another parked vehicle.

King immediately winced before limping away as T.I. and other family members could be heard reacting behind the camera.

And apparently, it hurt a little more than the video initially suggested.

King’s brother Domani later shared footage of him arriving at the gym with a cane and a brace wrapped around his left knee. King also posted a photo showing his swollen knee to his Instagram Story.

“Oh y’all thought this was content,” King joked. “I just make it look good.”

The unfortunate parking lesson came shortly after Major celebrated earning his driver’s license. T.I. reportedly gifted his son the Audi following the milestone.

It’s been a pretty big year for Major, who also graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in May and accepted a scholarship to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design.

As for King? Maybe next time he can guide Major into the parking spot from the sidewalk.