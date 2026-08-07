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Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Hairpiece

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

President Donald Trump showed up to a rally in Nevada with what looked to be a  new hairpiece, and the Internet let loose with a barrage of nicknames.

Published on August 7, 2026
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President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

On Wednesday (August 5), President Donald Trump appeared before an audience in Las Vegas, Nevada to discuss his administration’s economic policy. But many on the Internet were paying to his apparently new hairpiece, and roasting him for how bad it looked. 

Trump addressed the crowd at the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa, focusing on promoting new tax policies and touting one part of his “One, Big Beautiful Bill” agenda, which was the “No Tax on Tips” policy. He was joined by a fellow Republican, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

“This past filing season, 440,000 tipped workers right here in Nevada saved an average of $10,000 on their taxes,” Trump claimed. “That’s all because of the fact that I said I was going to do it, and I got it done. And the Democrats will terminate it if they ever take office.”

Those watching clips from the speech online immediately noticed that something was different about his hair, fueling speculation that he might be sporting a new wig.

Trump’s vanity regarding his hair has been an open secret, and there have been some photographs showing the 80-year-old politician’s considerable baldness underneath. On X, formerly Twitter, the account belonging to the Democratic Party gave viewers a flashback to Trump’s hair three months prior to his appearance in Las Vegas.

Animator Moni Harron made a game out of Trump’s hairstyle, inviting many to come up with the best nickname for the new ‘do. “Trump’s rug needs a new name. Go!”, she wrote on Threads. That opened the floodgates for some very hilarious monikers for Trump’s hairstyle, including “Strait of Hairmooze”, “Golden Deceiver”, “Conman Twitty”, and “Old Yeller”. Others took their shots at Trump’s hair, with some noting the stark difference from just a couple of days before.

1. Loni Love

2. Mason

3. Shelby

4. Plissken Patrick

5. Bryan Corradino

6. Canada Hates Trump

7. George Conway

8. Doug Farrar

9. Lorenzo The Cat

10. WhoMasked

11. SundaeDivine

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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