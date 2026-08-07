B-Side Bangers: Whitney Houston

Luciano Viti

In the world of R&B divas, one voice — The Voice, that is! — will forever stand out as a rarity: the once-in-a-lifetime vocal phenomenon we all know and love as Whitney Houston.

Even though it’s been 14 years since her tragic accidental death, Whitney’s musical legacy still carries on as one of the most successful runs in Billboard history and continues to inspire musicians across all genres. It’s perfectly reflected on her new number ones compilation album, WH1TNEY.

The posthumously-released LP also arrives with great timing as fans everywhere gear up to celebrate her heavenly birthday this Sunday (August 9).

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson

WH1TNEY is a true testament to a history of hits that helped shape Black music history. While similar in vocal prowess, each song in its own way stretched the limits of pop music and paved a way for many generations of her successors in soul. From ballads like “Greatest Love of All,” “Saving All My Love for You” and the dynamic “I Will Always Love You” to other classics like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” there’s no question as to why she’s considered amongst the all-time greats.

As with most times like this, we couldn’t help but also remember some of the lesser known gems in her lengthy catalog. Starting from years before her record-setting 1985 debut album, Nippy’s unrivaled talents could be heard from her very early teen years. In the time that transpired between chart-toppers, these hidden gems gave listeners a deeper understanding that her success was built not only on blockbuster singles but also on the consistent quality of her catalog as a whole. From guest features and EP extras to early recordings and even a few unreleased from the vault, the rarities give a richer and more complete picture to one of the greatest vocalists in music history.

Keep scrolling as we get a head start on celebrating the heavenly birthday of Whitney Houston with a special “B-Side Bangers” that reflects back on the deep cuts:

“Memories” (with Material and Archie Shepp) [1982]

Album: One Down (by Material)