Addressing driver fatigue: A new transportation challenge

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Driver fatigue is contributing to a growing share of serious crashes as longer commutes, irregular work shifts, and nonstop schedules leave drivers running on too little sleep. You have probably pushed through a long drive while fighting heavy eyelids, telling yourself you could make it home. That decision puts you and everyone else on the road at real risk.

An estimated 17.6% of fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021 involved a drowsy driver, according to the National Safety Council. It’s important to understand why fatigue has become a bigger transportation safety concern and what drivers, especially those behind the wheel of commercial trucks, can do about it.

What Causes Driver Fatigue on Long Trips?

Driver fatigue builds gradually, often without a clear warning sign until reaction time and judgment have already slipped. Long stretches of monotonous highway driving during natural low-alertness hours all contribute to driver fatigue. Commercial trucks add another layer of risk, since drivers often work schedules that fight against the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Road safety challenges compound when fatigue overlaps with tight delivery deadlines. Consider the most common contributors to fatigue-related crashes:

Insufficient sleep before a long drive

Driving during late-night or early-morning hours

Extended hours behind the wheel without breaks

Untreated sleep disorders affecting alertness

Why Is Driver Fatigue a Growing Transportation Challenge?

Transportation safety experts point to longer commutes and demanding work schedules as key drivers behind rising fatigue-related crashes. Fatigue-related crashes resulting in death or injury cost society more than $109 billion annually, not including property damage, according to the same national data. That toll reflects a genuine, ongoing safety gap on today’s roads.

Commercial trucking adds particular urgency to this issue, given the weight and size of the vehicles involved. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, hours-of-service rules exist specifically to limit how long truck drivers can operate without rest, though violations and scheduling pressure still occur.

Driver Fatigue Solutions Worth Adopting

Fatigue management starts with treating rest as a non-negotiable part of any trip, not an inconvenience. Scheduling regular breaks and getting consistent sleep before a long drive reduce risk significantly. Rideshare or public transit options can also help when you genuinely feel too tired to drive safely.

If fatigue-related negligence caused your crash, especially involving a commercial vehicle, working with experienced Queens trucking injury attorneys can help you understand your options.

Documenting the hours a commercial driver worked before your crash can strengthen a potential claim significantly. That evidence often reveals whether fatigue, rather than a simple lapse in judgment, actually caused the collision.

Understanding Driver Fatigue

Driver fatigue poses a real and growing risk on today’s roads, particularly for anyone driving long hours or operating a commercial vehicle. Recognizing the warning signs and prioritizing rest can prevent a serious crash before it happens.

Preventing fatigue-related crashes requires planning ahead, not simply reacting when exhaustion sets in. Scheduling regular breaks, avoiding overnight driving when possible, and recognizing personal limits can significantly reduce the risk of impaired driving.

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