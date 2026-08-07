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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Keke Lands New Gig, Ne-Yo Sued

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Keke Lands New Gig, Ne-Yo Sued

Keke Palmer lands a major hosting gig, Ne-Yo has been sued in a lawsuit over an alleged dog attack, and Wendy Williams may be getting new documentaries.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Keke Palmer continues to prove she’s one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. The actress, singer, and media personality has reportedly been tapped to host NBC’s upcoming The Voice Celebrity, which is set to premiere on September 21, 2027. Palmer will take over hosting duties from longtime host Carson Daly, marking another major milestone in her already impressive career. Reports have also circulated that the role comes with a multi-million-dollar payday, though those figures have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo is facing legal trouble after being sued in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged dog attack at his Georgia home. According to court filings, delivery driver Dominique Bridget claims she was lawfully delivering a package in July when one of the singer’s dogs allegedly attacked her. She says the incident caused serious physical injuries, pain, emotional distress, and more than $9,000 in medical expenses. Ne-Yo has not publicly responded to the allegations.

In other entertainment news, Wendy Williams may soon have her story told once again. Reports indicate that both Netflixand Peacock are separately developing documentaries about the former daytime talk show host. While details remain limited, many fans hope the upcoming projects will focus on Williams’ groundbreaking career and legacy while offering a more balanced look at her life than previous documentaries.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Keke Lands New Gig, Ne-Yo Sued was originally published on kysdc.com

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