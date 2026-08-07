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Luka Doncic's Ex-Fianceé Asks For $50 Million & More Custody

Luka Doncic’s Ex-Fianceé Asks For $50 Million & More Custody in Legal Battle Over Kids

Luka Dončić's custody dispute with ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes has escalated as she reportedly seeks millions in Slovenia.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Luka Doncic’s breakup with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, just got even more complicated.

Goltes has moved her fight for child support to their native Slovenia and is asking for $10 million in child support for their kids and an additional $40 million for herself. 

TMZ also reports that aside from the massive payout, she wants to reduce his custody from two days a week to just one. 

The request comes days after Goltes withdrew the child support request in Los Angeles, which is something Doncic first complained about back in March because their kids don’t even live in America. 

“I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children,” the filing read, which was denied because Doncic hasn’t signed off on it. 

Doncic previously asked Goltes to move to Los Angeles so he could be closer to them, but she refused, so he’s spending the summer in Slovenia to be closer to 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia.

While back in Slovenia, he won’t even be playing for the national team, citing that he’d rather focus on his children.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always be the most important in my life,’ Doncic said after the Lakers’ postseason ended in May in the second round of the NBA playoffs. “As I continue working toward ​joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being ​with my daughters this summer.”

According to ESPN, he will, however, be hosting a four-day Ljubljana minicamp in late August for his Los Angeles Lakers teammates as he becomes the squad’s de facto leader with the departure of LeBron James.

See social media’s reaction to Doncic’s battle for his kids below.

Luka Doncic’s Ex-Fianceé Asks For $50 Million & More Custody in Legal Battle Over Kids was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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