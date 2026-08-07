Listen Live
Close
B'more

Maryland Gaming Revenue Tops $1.6 Billion in FY2026

Maryland Casinos, Lottery And Sports Betting Bring In Record $1.6 Billion

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Maryland’s gaming industry had a big year, bringing in more than $1.6 billion for the state during fiscal year 2026.

Combined revenue from casinos, the Maryland Lottery and sports betting totaled $1.637 billion, an increase of roughly $48 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Casinos were the biggest contributor, generating the largest portion of the state’s gaming revenue. Lottery profits came in second, while sports betting accounted for the smallest share of the three.

A significant portion of that money is heading back into communities. Nearly $700 million was directed toward education programs across Maryland.

The latest numbers highlight how much the state continues to rely on gaming revenue to help fund public programs and services.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said officials are pleased with the results but are already focused on keeping that momentum going into the next fiscal year.

“We’re proud to operate and oversee gaming that raises critically needed state revenue,” Martin said. “We take a moment each summer after the fiscal year ends to look at the numbers, but we’ve also quickly turned our attention to the future as we aim for a strong FY2027 and beyond.”

The state also directed about $5.4 million to Maryland’s Problem Gambling Fund. The money supports free counseling and other services for residents who may be struggling with gambling-related issues.

Help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or through Maryland’s problem gambling resources online.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Ranked Among Nation’s Top Public HBCUs for Graduate Success

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close