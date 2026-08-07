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Coppin State Takes Steps To Make College More Affordable

Published on August 7, 2026
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Coppin State University
Source: Coppin State University / Coppin State University

Coppin State University is lowering dining costs for residential students as part of a broader effort to make college more affordable for students and families.

Beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, residential students will see an approximately 12% reduction in meal plan costs through a newly negotiated food service agreement. The university also announced that mandatory student fees will remain unchanged.

Following the reduction, Coppin’s annual board cost will be approximately $4,875, which the university says is lower than other four-year public institutions across Maryland.

President Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins said the move comes as families continue to face rising expenses for food, housing, transportation and other necessities.

“This is about putting students first,” Jenkins said, adding that the university wants to ensure cost does not become a barrier to earning a degree.

The affordability measures build on several existing Coppin programs aimed at reducing the overall cost of attendance. Through Summer SOAR, eligible students who complete 30 semester credit hours during the academic year can receive up to six free summer credit hours. The Expand Eagle Nation initiative also provides in-state tuition rates to students from states with two or fewer Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Coppin says its affordability and student success efforts are contributing to continued growth. The university recently received a record 24,000 undergraduate applications and reported a 75% overall retention rate, both institutional highs. Male student retention also reached a record 77%.

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