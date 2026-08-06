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Max Miller Won’t Quit Race, Says He’s Following Trump’s Playbook

Max Miller Won’t Quit House Race, Says He’s Following Trump’s Playbook

The embattled Ohio Republican compared the abuse allegations against him to the accusations Donald Trump weathered during his first presidential campaign.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Ohio Rep. Max Miller has no plans to abandon his reelection campaign despite mounting domestic abuse allegations, and he says President Donald Trump showed him exactly how to weather the storm.

The Ohio Republican, who is seeking another term in Congress, told Newsmax that Trump’s ability to survive a barrage of allegations during his 2016 presidential campaign is the model he’s following as he fights claims made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

Moreno has accused Miller of physically abusing her during their marriage, including throwing boiling water on her and pointing a gun at her. She has also alleged that Miller was responsible for the couple’s daughter’s broken collarbone. Miller has denied every allegation and has not been criminally charged.

During the interview, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pressed Miller on reports that some Republicans want Trump to persuade him to end his campaign.

“What I find very interesting about these questions is that when we go all the way back to 2015, 2016, and people in the media looked at President Donald J. Trump, everyone came out with allegations,” Miller said. “Dozens of women, dozens of crazy allegations, dozens of nasty criminal misconduct.”

He argued that Trump prevailed because voters admired his resilience.

“He stayed in the fight because Americans see one of the qualities that they respect the most is somebody who is resilient,” Miller said. “Innocent people don’t run from these battles.”

Finnerty quickly pushed back, pointing out that the comparison didn’t hold up.

“But that was Donald Trump running for president,” he said. “This is a totally different situation. You’re not Donald Trump. And if we’re talking about 2016, that’s the Access Hollywood tape. Those are just words. We’re talking about possible physical abuse. They’re not the same.”

Miller largely brushed aside the distinction, reiterating that he has no intention of dropping out. His comments come as he faces growing scrutiny over the allegations, which have sparked calls from some Republicans for him to step aside. Miller has maintained that the claims are false and stem from a contentious divorce and custody dispute.

See social media’s reaction to his defiance below.

Max Miller Won’t Quit House Race, Says He’s Following Trump’s Playbook was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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