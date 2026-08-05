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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOA Rumors, Will Smith & MySpace Return

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOA Rumors, Will Smith & MySpace Return

Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion buzz fuels casting rumors, Will Smith lands a new co-star, MySpace teases a comeback, and a Joe Jackson docuseries is on the way.

Published on August 5, 2026
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The drama isn’t stopping when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion wraps this weekend. As fans prepare for the three-part reunion special, speculation is already swirling about who will return next season. Rumors have suggested Shamea Morton could be leaving the series, while longtime fans continue hoping for NeNe Leakes to make a comeback. However, Andy Cohen appeared to cool those rumors by praising the current cast and hinting that viewers shouldn’t expect major shakeups heading into the next season.

Meanwhile, Verzuz could soon be headed back to the West Coast. Hip-hop legend Too Short has floated the idea of a two-on-two battle featuring himself and E-40 against another iconic West Coast duo. While no official matchup has been announced, fans are already debating which artists would make for the ultimate showdown.

On the movie front, Jaafar Jackson is expanding his Hollywood résumé. The actor, who portrays his late uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic, has officially joined Will Smith in the action thriller Supermax. The casting marks another major opportunity for the rising star as he continues building his acting career beyond portraying the King of Pop.

There’s even more nostalgia on the way. A new eight-part docuseries will examine the life and legacy of Joe Jackson, exploring the rise of the Jackson family, Motown success, and the pressures behind one of music’s most influential dynasties. And for those missing the early days of social media, MySpace says it’s preparing for a relaunch, though an official launch date has yet to be announced.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOA Rumors, Will Smith & MySpace Return was originally published on kysdc.com

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