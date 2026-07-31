Kanye West Settles Ex-Assistant’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kanye West has reached a confidential settlement with his former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, bringing an end to a civil lawsuit that accused the rapper of sexual harassment, sexual assault, wrongful termination and other claims.

According to court filings obtained by multiple outlets, West and Pisciotta entered into an unconditional settlement on July 23, and Pisciotta has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit within 45 days. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and neither side admitted wrongdoing. Pisciotta’s attorney, Arick Fuddle confirmed that “the matter has been resolved.”

Pisciotta first sued West in June 2024, alleging she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment while working as his assistant from 2021 to 2022. She claimed West sent her explicit text messages, videos and photographs, exposed himself, and failed to pay promised compensation after terminating her employment. Over the following year, she amended her complaint several times to include allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and an alleged incident in which she said she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session co-hosted by West and Sean “Diddy” Combs before she began working for him.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, consistently denied all of the allegations. His representatives previously described the lawsuit as “baseless” and “fantasy fiction” and accused Pisciotta of attempting to extort him.

The settlement closes one of several civil lawsuits West has faced in recent years, though he continues to deal with other legal disputes involving former employees and business associates. Because the case was resolved through a private settlement, many details, including whether either side made financial concessions, are expected to remain confidential. No criminal charges were ever filed in connection with Pisciotta’s allegations.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.