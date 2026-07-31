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Tuskegee University Bans Bonnets, Durags in New Dress Code

The HBCU's updated dress code is sparking debate over professionalism, personal expression and campus culture.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Tuskegee University is drawing mixed reactions after announcing a new student dress code that bans bonnets, durags, bedroom slippers, and other casual attire in classrooms, dining halls, and official campus events.

The updated policy, outlined by University President Dr. Mark A. Brown, takes effect for the 2026-27 academic year and is part of what the university calls its “Renaissance Era of transformation and renewal.” Brown said the changes are designed to prepare students for life after college by promoting professionalism and workplace readiness.

Under the new guidelines, the university is also requiring students to arrive on campus with a business suit and appropriate dress shoes for professional events and business meetings. In addition, cell phones will no longer be permitted in class unless authorized by an instructor, and the school reiterated its mandatory attendance policy.

Brown emphasized that the goal is not to limit students’ individuality but to help them develop habits and expectations they’ll encounter in professional environments after graduation. As a private institution, Tuskegee has broad authority to establish student conduct and dress standards as part of its educational mission.

The announcement has sparked widespread debate on social media. Some alumni and supporters praised the policy, arguing that Tuskegee has long emphasized discipline, excellence, and professional presentation. Others questioned whether banning items such as bonnets and durags unfairly targets aspects of Black culture and personal expression, particularly at one of the nation’s most historic HBCUs.

Founded in 1881 by Booker T. Washington, Tuskegee University is one of the country’s most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities. This fall, the school expects its largest incoming freshman class in 32 years, making the new policies among the most talked-about changes heading into the academic year.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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