Wes Moore Steps in to Help Howard Students

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is stepping in to help students affected by Howard University’s controversial decision to unenroll more than 500 incoming freshmen just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

On Wednesday, Moore announced that the University System of Maryland (USM) will provide expedited admissions support for eligible students who lost their spots at Howard. In addition, the state will offer an $800 credit to help offset nonrefundable enrollment deposits paid to Howard for students who enroll at a participating USM institution this fall. Moore said Maryland is committed to ensuring students don’t lose an academic year because of circumstances beyond their control.

The announcement follows widespread backlash after Howard University unenrolled 502 first-year students, citing unpaid tuition balances, incomplete financial aid requirements, or missing documentation before the university’s July payment deadline. While Howard has maintained that students received multiple reminders over several months, many families said they were blindsided by the decision and struggled to reach university officials for help.

Since then, Howard has begun reviewing individual cases and announced that more than 200 students have already been readmitted after submitting additional financial information or resolving outstanding balances. The university says those reviews are continuing as the fall semester approaches.

Moore’s plan mirrors similar efforts announced in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul offered affected New York residents expedited admission opportunities at SUNY and CUNY campuses. For Maryland students, Moore hopes the partnership with the USM will provide a comparable safety net while giving families another chance to pursue higher education without delaying their college plans.

Howard University classes are scheduled to begin August 17, and officials say they will continue working with impacted families to determine whether additional students can be reinstated before the semester begins.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.