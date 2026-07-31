Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Wes Moore Steps in to Help Howard Students

Maryland is offering displaced Howard students a new path after hundreds lost their enrollment just weeks before classes.

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is stepping in to help students affected by Howard University’s controversial decision to unenroll more than 500 incoming freshmen just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

On Wednesday, Moore announced that the University System of Maryland (USM) will provide expedited admissions support for eligible students who lost their spots at Howard. In addition, the state will offer an $800 credit to help offset nonrefundable enrollment deposits paid to Howard for students who enroll at a participating USM institution this fall. Moore said Maryland is committed to ensuring students don’t lose an academic year because of circumstances beyond their control.

The announcement follows widespread backlash after Howard University unenrolled 502 first-year students, citing unpaid tuition balances, incomplete financial aid requirements, or missing documentation before the university’s July payment deadline. While Howard has maintained that students received multiple reminders over several months, many families said they were blindsided by the decision and struggled to reach university officials for help.

Since then, Howard has begun reviewing individual cases and announced that more than 200 students have already been readmitted after submitting additional financial information or resolving outstanding balances. The university says those reviews are continuing as the fall semester approaches.

Moore’s plan mirrors similar efforts announced in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul offered affected New York residents expedited admission opportunities at SUNY and CUNY campuses. For Maryland students, Moore hopes the partnership with the USM will provide a comparable safety net while giving families another chance to pursue higher education without delaying their college plans.

Howard University classes are scheduled to begin August 17, and officials say they will continue working with impacted families to determine whether additional students can be reinstated before the semester begins.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore chey parker college Howard University Kathy Hochul quicksilva morning show students University System of Maryland Wes Moore

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Business hours closed sign copy space background image, bokeh soft focus backdrop of sign letters, economy industry concept
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Comments
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
32 Items
Sports  |  Editor Staff

Ravens and All 32 NFL Teams Set 2026 Training Camp Schedules

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Santa Fe, NM: "Sorry We Are Closed" Dark Sky Reflection
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Captain James Crabhouse to Remain Closed for Season Following Overnight Fire

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close