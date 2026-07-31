Johnson & Johnson Offers $5.5B to Settle Talc Cancer Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson is making another attempt to put its years-long talc litigation behind it.

The healthcare giant has agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve approximately 76,000 lawsuits alleging that its talc-based products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, caused ovarian cancer. The proposed agreement would end nearly a decade of litigation if at least 95 percent of eligible claimants agree to participate. Depending on how many plaintiffs opt in, the total payout could ultimately exceed $7 billion.

The lawsuits allege that Johnson & Johnson’s talc products were contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen, and that longterm use led to ovarian cancer in thousands of women. Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied those claims, maintaining that decades of scientific testing show its talc products are safe and asbestos-free. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but rather a way to end costly litigation and focus on its healthcare business.

The agreement comes after several failed attempts by Johnson & Johnson to resolve the claims through bankruptcy. Courts rejected the company’s previous proposals, including a plan valued at roughly $9 billion, ruling that bankruptcy strategy was not appropriate. Unlike those efforts, the new settlement is a voluntary agreement between Johnson & Johnson and attorneys representing the vast majority of plaintiffs and does not require bankruptcy court approval.

If finalized, the company expects to make an initial payment of up to $3 billion in 2027, with additional payments beginning in 2028. The settlement covers existing ovarian cancer claims but does not prevent future lawsuits from people who may later allege they developed cancer after using the products.

Johnson & Johnson stopped selling its talc-based baby powder in North America in 2020 and transitioned globally to a cornstarch-based formula in 2023. Despite continuing to dispute the allegations, the company says it hopes the proposed settlement will finally bring one of the largest product liability cases in U.S. history to a close.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.