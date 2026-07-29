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New Audio Fuels Questions in Nolan Wells Investigation

Newly enhanced audio and renewed concerns from Ben Crump are keeping the Nolan Wells investigation in the spotlight.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Newly released audio is adding another layer of scrutiny to the ongoing investigation into the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, the Mississippi college football player whose body was found near Horn Island after disappearing during a Fourth of July boating trip.

This week, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) released audio from a Sea Tow radio call believed to be connected to the case. The recording, which is difficult to hear in its original form, has since been enhanced by an independent Black audio engineer in an effort to make the voices and transmissions more understandable. The enhanced version has circulated widely online, while many listeners debated what was said and whether it raises new questions about the timeline of Wells’ disappearance. Authorities have not commented on the enhanced audio.

The investigation remains active. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has maintained that investigators have found no evidence of foul play, while emphasizing that officials continue to review witness statements, physical evidence and electronic records. The official cause and manner of Wells’ death have not yet been released. Meanwhile, Ben Crump, who represents the Wells’ family, continues to push for transparency and has commissioned an independent autopsy.

Crump also addressed what he called a distributing trend targeting Wells’ mother, Christine Wells, a nurse practitioner. According to Crump, she has been subjected to online harassment, including coordinated negative reviews posted about her healthcare practice by people with no connection to her as a provider. He called the attacks “cruel” and urged the public to allow the family to grieve while the investigation unfolds.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, Wells’ family says they remain focused on one goal: getting clear answers about what happened during the final hours of the young athlete’s life.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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