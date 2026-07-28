T-Mobile Restores Service After Widespread Outage

T-Mobile customers across the United States experienced a widespread service outage Monday afternoon, leaving thousands unable to make calls, send texts or use mobile data for several hours.

According to Downdetector, reports of service issues began around 4 p.m. EST and peaked at more than 62,000 outage reports. Many customers reported their phones displaying “SOS” mode, meaning their devices could only place emergency calls, while users in states including California, Arizona, Georgia and Utah said they lost cellular service altogether.

T-Mobile later confirmed the outage had been resolved nationwide, issuing a statement that read:

“We have fully restored service for all customers and sincerely apologize for the difficulties. We know that customers rely on us to stay connected to what matters most, and we appreciate their understanding as we prioritized resolution.”

The company has not publicly disclosed what caused the disruption.

The outage drew comparisons to Verizon’s major nationwide network failure in January, which affected more than 1.5 million customers over roughly 10 hours. Following the outage, Verizon apologized, attributed the issue to a software problem and offered impacted customers a $20 account credit through the My Verizon app.

So far, T-Mobile has not announced any credits, refunds or other compensation for customers affected by Monday’s outage. The carrier has only apologized and confirmed that service has been restored. Customers who continue experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their device and contact T-Mobile support if problems persist.

While the disruption lasted only a few hours for most users, it served as another reminder of how dependent millions of Americans have become on reliable wireless service for work, travel, banking and emergency communication.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.