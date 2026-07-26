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Errol Spence Jr. Retires After Emotional Return to the Ring

Errol Spence Jr. Announces Retirement After Loss to Tim Tszyu

Published on July 26, 2026
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Errol Spence Jr. has officially announced his retirement from boxing following his unanimous decision loss to Tim Tszyu in Sydney, Australia. The former unified welterweight champion returned to the ring for the first time in nearly three years, but Tszyu controlled the action over 12 rounds to earn the biggest win of his career. After the fight, Spence revealed that it was time to step away from the sport, saying he was grateful to retire with his health, family, and finances intact. Spence walks away with a 28 and 2 professional record, multiple world titles, and a legacy as one of the top welterweights of his generation. While the ending was not the one he envisioned, his career will be remembered for championship performances, resilience, and memorable victories against some of boxing’s biggest names.

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