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ICYMI: Top WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet Glamour Moments

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

In case you missed it, some of our fav WNBA stars are outside in Chicago serving looks and attitude.

Published on July 25, 2026
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  • WNBA players dazzled in designer looks, from sophisticated sequins to retro glamour.
  • Fashion highlighted the players' diverse personal styles, from cool-girl to menswear-inspired.
  • The event celebrated the WNBA's impact on sports, fashion, and culture.
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Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits
Source: WNBA All-Star Getty

WNBA All-Star Weekend is officially in full swing in Chicago, bringing together the celebrities we love and athletes we can’t stop watching (on and off the court). As the WNBA continues to shape sports, fashion and some of the internet’s biggest conversations, All-Star Weekend keeps giving us outfits to screenshot, beauty inspiration to save and trends we’ll be talking about long after the final buzzer.

On July 23, the weekend tipped off with a vibrant orange carpet where some of the league’s biggest stars traded jerseys for designer looks. It was giving draft drip with festival swag.

Rookie Azzi Fudd gave us cool-girl style in Coach. A’ja Wilson stepped out in black, sheer sophistication and sequined glamour. And Kiki Iriafen gave us retro vintage icon glamour.

A’ja Wilson Reminded Us Exactly Who She Says She Is

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

A’ja reminded us that she is exactly who she says she is: one of the leading voices, players and stars of the WNBA.

The Las Vegas Aces standout wore a strapless black gown covered in shimmering sequins that flowed into a sheer beaded skirt adorned with crystal embellishments. The silhouette struck the perfect balance between sophistication and sultriness.

She finished the look with sheer opera gloves, black pointed-toe pumps and sleek, waist-length hair parted down the middle. Bronzed makeup, soft smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip completed one of the strongest fashion moments of the night.

Kiki Iriafen Brought Dorothy Dandridge Glamour To The Orange Carpet

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Kiki Iriafen also gave us a black sultry look. The Mystics player arrived looking every bit the Hollywood leading lady in a fitted black gown with sheer lace panels, dramatic feather trim and matching opera gloves.

Styled by Mickey Freeman, the look was inspired by vintage glamour icons like Dorothy Dandridge.

“We mixed retro and modern elements to create a timeless look that reflected her appreciation for fashion,” Mickey told HelloBeautiful.

Kiki’s soft cascading waves, glowing skin, and glossy lips pulled everything together, creating one of the night’s most elegant looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet Glamour Moments

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite WNBA kick-off fashion moments. We’re talking sheer details, tailored suiting, bold color, statement prints, and more.

Azzi Fudd – Dallas Wings

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Azzi Fudd proved cool and casual never goes out of style in a Coach blazer layered over a leather bralette and oversized distressed denim. The DMV native’s natural curls, layered jewelry and quilted black handbag finished the effortless look.

Flau’jae Johnson – Seattle Storm

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Flau’jae Johnson stepped out in a bold leopard-print set featuring wide-leg pants, a cropped jacket and a black bralette underneath. Her extra-long sleek hair and natural glam balanced the statement look perfectly.

Rhynne Howard – Atlanta Dream

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Rhynne Howard made a statement in a structured deep purple look featuring oversized sculptural shoulders and embroidered basketball hoops across the chest. Talk about ROYALTY! Her locs, stacked bracelets, and dark shades gave the avant-garde design even more attitude.

Kahleah Copper – Phoenix Mercury

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Kahleah Copper switched things up in a black and gun metal patterned tailored suit with a skinny tie and sneakers. Her soft blonde waves and flawless makeup gave the menswear-inspired look finesse. No notes, Kahleah. No notes.

Nneka Ogwumike – Los Angeles Sparks

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Nneka Ogwumike lit up the orange carpet in a shimmering lavender, silver, and chartreuse dress complete with dramatic fringe from Black woman designer Fumi the Label. Her braided updo, glowing skin and bright smile made the colorful look even better.

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Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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