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Chick-fil-A Alerts Customers After Cyberattack

Chick-fil-A Alerts Customers After Cyberattack Targets Loyalty Accounts

Published on July 22, 2026
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Chick-fil-A Alerts Customers After Cyberattack Targets Loyalty Accounts

Chick-fil-A is notifying customers in 10 states including Maryland following a cyberattack that may have exposed personal information stored in some Chick-fil-A One loyalty accounts.

The fast-food chain said it recently detected suspicious login activity involving certain customer accounts and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the company, unauthorized parties used usernames and passwords obtained from a third-party source to carry out an automated “credential-stuffing” attack against Chick-fil-A’s website and mobile app between June 17 and June 19. On July 13, the company determined that the attackers may have gained access to information associated with affected accounts.

Customers receiving data breach notifications are located in Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

Information potentially accessed may include customers’ names, email addresses, Chick-fil-A One membership numbers, Mobile Pay numbers and QR codes, the last four digits of payment card numbers, and Chick-fil-A gift card balances. Depending on the information saved to an account, birth month and day, phone numbers and addresses may also have been exposed.

Chick-fil-A said it took immediate action to secure affected accounts, including logging customers out and removing stored payment methods. The company also restored impacted Chick-fil-A One balances and added rewards to affected accounts as a gesture for the inconvenience.

“Chick-fil-A continues to enhance its security, monitoring, and fraud controls as appropriate to minimize the risk of any similar incident in the future,” the company stated in its notification letter.

Customers are encouraged to change their Chick-fil-A passwords immediately and choose a strong, unique password that is not used for other online accounts. Customers should also monitor their Chick-fil-A accounts, bank and credit card statements, and credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

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