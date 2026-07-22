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Ryan Clark’s ESPN Exit Sparks Questions, Support

The former NFL star's departure has prompted backlash, support and questions about ESPN's handling of the decision.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Ryan Clark is out at ESPN, and the network’s decision is continuing to spark strong reactions across the sports media world.

Clark was among several high-profile personalities let go this week as part of ESPN’s latest round of layoffs. Other notable departures include Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Charles Davis, Tom Pelissero, Bart Scott, Stephania Bell and Andreas Hale, as Disney continues to reshape its sports media strategy.

While ESPN has not publicly commented on Clark’s departure beyond confirming the layoffs, entertainment journalist Loren LaRosa reported that sources close to NFL Live production claimed Clark was blindsided while still on the air. According to LaRosa’s reporting, one source alleged news of the firing leaked before Clark was informed and that a narrative was being pushed publicly to shape perception of the decision. Those claims have not been independently verified by ESPN.

LaRosa also reported that sources described the handling of Clark’s exit as lacking “respect and dignity” for someone they considered one of the faces of the network, adding that support has poured in from current and former athletes, coaches and ESPN employees.

Among those publicly defending Clark was Stephen A. Smith, who called him one of the best football analysts in television and said he was unhappy with ESPN’s decision. Across social media, fellow journalists, former NFL players and fans echoed similar sentiments, praising Clark’s insight, preparation and outspoken personality while expressing disappointment over his departure.

A former Super Bowl-winning safety with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clark joined ESPN in 2015 and became a fixture across NFL LiveGet UpFirst Take and other studio programming. While his next move remains unknown, many in sports media believe Clark won’t be off television for long.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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92Q Andreas Hale baltimore Bart Scott Cam Newton Charles Davis chey parker espn Karl Ravech Loren LaRosa quicksilva morning show Ryan Clark Stephania Bell Stephen A. Smith Tom Pelissero

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