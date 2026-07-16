Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns With Savings and a Chance to Win $1,000

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Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns in August With a Chance to Win $1,000

Maryland’s Tax-Free Week is returning next month, giving shoppers a chance to save on back-to-school essentials and other qualifying purchases. This year, Marylanders also have an opportunity to win up to $1,000.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman highlighted the upcoming savings event Wednesday morning at Beltway Mall in Greenbelt, encouraging residents to plan ahead.

“The savings that people make, they matter,” Lierman said, noting the importance of helping Maryland families save as costs continue to rise.

When Is Maryland Tax-Free Week?

Tax-Free Week will take place August 9 through August 15. During the week, Maryland’s 6% sales tax will be waived on eligible clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item.

For families preparing for the new school year, the first $40 of the purchase price of a qualifying backpack will also be exempt from sales tax.

The savings aren’t limited to back-to-school shoppers. Anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe can take advantage of the tax exemption on qualifying purchases.

Enter for a Chance to Win Up to $1,000

Marylanders can also put their money-saving skills to the test through a special Tax-Free Week video contest.

To enter, participants must record a short video at a brick-and-mortar retailer in Maryland and share a tip for saving money during Tax-Free Week.

Videos must be posted on Instagram, Facebook, X, or YouTube using the hashtag #ShopMDTaxFreeContest and then submitted through the Maryland Comptroller’s website by August 1.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. Winners will be announced on August 8, with prizes awarded as follows:

First Place: $1,000

$1,000 Second Place: $500

$500 Third Place: $250

Whether you’re shopping for the upcoming school year or simply updating your wardrobe, Maryland Tax-Free Week offers a chance to stretch your budget a little further—and potentially walk away with some extra cash.