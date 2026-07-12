Diaspora Drip On Display! — 32 International It-Girls Who Repped For Their Country At FIFA World Cup 2026

While superstars like Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and more shined on the field, it was the beautiful ladies in the stands who stole the show while supporting their country with vibrant flags, custom-themed outfits, and cutesy face paint/accessories.

Soccer (or futbol) fans are buzzing over this year’s star-studded FIFA World Cup , which brought together thousands of fans from hundreds of countries across the globe for exciting matches, immersive pop-ups, and fun-filled activations in major U.S. host cities including Miami, Atlanta , Los Angeles, and more.

According to The Science Survey, women’s soccer fandom is surging across the world which, based on the several viral posts of them cheering on their teams, is an intriguing development in the ‘Gooo Sports!’ world.

In recent years, 23% of U.S. woman viewers entered the global fandom compared to only 13% of men who typically have been fans for at least 20 years.

Interestingly, soccer fans in the U.S. are younger, more affluent than the general population, and 43% female, with 72% watching via TV or streaming and 47% using social media for content, per Nielsen/MSN.

Who are you rooting for in the World Cup (if your team is still alive)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of sporty stunners, global glambassadors, and international it-girlies who stunned at the World Cup on the flip.