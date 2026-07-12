Conor McGregor Suffers Knee Injury in UFC Return Loss

Conor McGregor’s long awaited return to the Octagon came to a heartbreaking end after just 69 seconds when he suffered a serious knee injury during the opening moments of his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329. McGregor appeared to injure his right knee while throwing a jumping kick, and after trying to continue, it became clear he could not put weight on the leg. The referee stopped the fight at the 1:09 mark of the first round, giving Holloway the victory in one of the most unexpected finishes in recent UFC history. UFC CEO Dana White said the injury appears to be a torn ACL, though McGregor is expected to undergo further evaluation. The loss is another tough setback for the former two division champion, whose return had been one of the most anticipated moments in mixed martial arts.

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