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Love Island Finale Sparks Outrage Over KC and Titi Elimination

Love Island Fans Upset After KC and Titi Miss Finale

Published on July 12, 2026
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The Love Island USA Season 8 finale airs tonight, but a large portion of the fanbase is still talking about who will not be there. KC and Titi were eliminated just before the finale, leaving many viewers shocked and frustrated after the pair narrowly missed a spot in the final four. Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who believed the couple had earned a place in the finale, with many calling their exit one of the season’s biggest surprises and debating whether America got the vote right. While the remaining couples now compete for the $100,000 prize, the conversation surrounding KC and Titi’s departure has become one of the biggest storylines heading into the season finale, proving just how invested viewers have become in this year’s cast.

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