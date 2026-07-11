Bam Adebayo Punched Tyler Herro as Beef Turned Physical in Vegas

Things apparently got heated between former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with a social media feud reportedly turning physical in Las Vegas.

What Happened in Vegas?

According to ESPN, Adebayo and Herro got into an altercation Friday morning at a practice court inside a Las Vegas hotel. Adebayo reportedly approached Herro while he was with an AAU team he runs and confronted him about comments made on social media following Herro’s trade from Miami to Milwaukee.

The conversation quickly escalated, with Adebayo reportedly striking Herro in the face.

The tension appears to stem from several posts shared by Herro following the trade. One included a screenshot of an Instagram direct message appearing to question Adebayo’s defensive value.

“You should get paid 60 million to be a top-tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering,” the message read.

Another post read, “It’s a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me and what I do.”

Herro also shared a graphic ranking some of the NBA’s least efficient mid-range shooters last season, with Adebayo appearing on the list.

Hours after the altercation, Herro was back in public and sitting courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center as the Heat defeated the Bucks 119-86 in Summer League action.

Change of Heart for Herro?

Interestingly enough, before news of the confrontation became public, Herro spoke positively about his departure from Miami and described the trade as a fresh start for both sides.

“It’s all love in Miami,” Herro said. “I’ve seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, ‘Spo, the front office guys, we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this.”

After the game, however, Herro had much less to say.

When approached by a reporter about the incident, his response was simple: “My only comment is no comment.”

Adebayo and Herro spent seven seasons together in Miami and reached two NBA Finals during their time as teammates.

Safe to say, though, this latest chapter of their relationship looks a lot different than the last one.