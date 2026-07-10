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Shaq Announces Premiere Date Of 'Dunkman' Dunking League

Shaquille O'Neal Starts 'Dunkman' League

The new TNT-backed professional dunking league debuts July 21, with Mac McClung, Vince Carter and Draymond Green.

Published on July 10, 2026
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Shaquille O’Neal is betting that the dunk can be more than just a halftime highlight.

The NBA Hall of Famer and TNT Sports have officially announced the launch of Dunkman, the first professional league dedicated entirely to competitive dunking. The inaugural season tips off Tuesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max, with competitors battling over several weeks for a chance to win a $500,000 grand prize at the World Championship on Aug. 25, Variety reports

Presented by pharmaceutical company Lilly in partnership with Credit One Bank, Dunkman was founded by O’Neal, who also serves as league commissioner. The venture was created alongside Warner Bros. Discovery and Authentic Brands Group as part of an effort to transform dunking into a standalone professional sport.

The league’s first season features 24 elite dunkers from around the world, including three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, China’s top dunker Dengxing Chen, and renowned professional dunkers Tyler Currie and Isaiah Rivera.

Coverage of the competition will feature a basketball-heavy broadcast team. NBA legend Vince Carter, widely regarded as one of the greatest in-game dunkers ever, joins the commentary booth alongside Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and basketball creator CashNasty. Adam Lefkoe will serve as host.

The opening night of competition on July 21 will feature Chen, Doug Anderson, Shelby McEwen, Cam Hazzard, Jonathan Edwards, and Joel Henry. Additional qualifying rounds will air July 28, Aug. 4, and Aug. 11, with six competitors facing off each week. The top performers will advance to the Aug. 25 World Championship, where a panel of judges will determine who walks away with the league’s first title and its $500,000 payday.

Beyond TNT broadcasts, Dunkman content will also be distributed through Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, YouTube, and the league’s social media channels.

The league also reflects a broader shift in the sports media business. As the costs of acquiring broadcast rights for major leagues like the NBA, NFL, and MLB continue to soar, media companies are increasingly investing in original sports properties they can own outright. Warner Bros. Discovery has already expanded into that space through partnerships with emerging leagues and events, including the Unrivaled women’s basketball league and The Match celebrity golf series. With Dunkman, the company is hoping one of basketball’s most spectacular skills can become a sport all its own.

See social media’s reaction to the league below.

Shaquille O'Neal Starts 'Dunkman' League was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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