50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Scores Three Emmy Nominations

50 Cent is celebrating a major television milestone after his Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning earned three Primetime Emmy nominations.

The four-part documentary received nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, according to the Television Academy. The series, executive produced by 50 Cent through G-Unit Film & Television, explores the rise and fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs, including the allegations and legal troubles that have surrounded the music mogul in recent years.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, celebrated the nominations on social media, writing, “Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work.”

The recognition comes after years of public tension between 50 Cent and Diddy. The two hip-hop heavyweights have traded jabs for more than two decades, with 50 frequently criticizing Diddy on social media long before the Bad Boy founder’s legal issues became national headlines. Their rivalry intensified as 50 publicly documented Diddy’s criminal case and later announced plans for the documentary.

Another point of connection between the two men is Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son, Sire Jackson. Joy was identified in court filings connected to Diddy’s federal case as someone who allegedly received payments tied to his “freak offs.” She also testified during the trial, and denied any wrongdoing. She has never been charged with a crime.

Despite the personal history between the two rappers, the documentary has become both a commercial and critical success. The Emmy nominations mark another accomplishment for 50 Cent, whose television resume already includes the hit Power franchise and a growing slate of projects through his partnership with Netflix and beyond.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.