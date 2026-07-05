Kai Cenat Announces Streamer University 2 Students Live Tomorrow

Kai Cenat has fans counting down after announcing that he will reveal the official Streamer University 2 student roster during tomorrow’s livestream. After thousands of creators submitted applications hoping to earn a spot in the program, the wait is almost over. The announcement has sparked major excitement across social media, with aspiring streamers and viewers alike eager to see which creators will be selected for the next class. Streamer University quickly became one of the most talked about creator initiatives online by giving up and coming talent a chance to learn from some of the biggest names in streaming. Now, all eyes are on Kai as he prepares to introduce the next group of students and kick off another chapter of the program.

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