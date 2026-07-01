Brother of Ravens Veteran Calais Campbell Charged In Mother’s Death

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The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been charged in connection with the death of the brothers’ mother after police say she was found dead inside her Atlanta-area home.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check around 1:36 p.m. Tuesday at a townhome on Roswell Road NW in the Buckhead neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man had allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police entered the home, took the man into custody and discovered an elderly woman unresponsive inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ciarre Bryce Campbell, according to Fulton County jail records. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies. Jail records show he remains in custody.

Ciarre Bryce Campbell is the brother of Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who returned to Baltimore for the 2026 season after spending last year with the Miami Dolphins. Campbell previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 19-year NFL career and was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.

In a statement released through CBS News Atlanta, the Campbell family confirmed the death of their mother, Nateal Campbell, and requested privacy as they mourn.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The Baltimore Ravens also issued a statement expressing condolences to the Campbell family.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell’s mother. We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss.”

Atlanta police said the investigation remains ongoing as homicide detectives continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding Nateal Campbell’s death.