XXL Unveils Its 2026 Freshman Class

Prince Williams

Each year, XXL’s Freshman List sparks discussion among hip-hop fans, and the 2026 edition is no exception. Since its debut, the annual showcase of rising rap talent has generated debate over which artists earn a spot and which notable names are left off the roster.

For some listeners, particularly those less familiar with emerging underground scenes, the selections can be surprising. In recent years, the list has also faced criticism from fans who miss the emphasis on lyrical rap and the larger role that cyphers once played in the Freshman rollout.

XXL has now unveiled its 2026 Freshman Class, featuring a mix of viral stars, underground standouts, and fast-rising artists. Among this year’s selections is hyperpop-influenced artist Slayr, along with internet sensation Skrilla.

The class also includes Trim, YKNIECE, Belly Gang Kushington, Hurricane Wisdom, Chris Patrick, and Babyfxce E. Artists La Reezy and Trap Dickey, both of whom have received support from Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, also earned spots on the list.

Rounding out the class are Sosocamo and Miles Minnick, who secured the final position through fan voting.

This year’s list:

Babyfxce E

YKNIECE

Slayr

Sosocamo

Belly Gang Kushington

Trim

Miles Minnick

Skrilla

Hurricane Wisdom

La Reezy

Trap Dickey

Chris Patrick