Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

XXL Unveils Its 2026 Freshman Class

XXL Unveils Its 2026 Freshman Class Featuring Rising Stars Across Hip-Hop

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Prince Williams

Each year, XXL’s Freshman List sparks discussion among hip-hop fans, and the 2026 edition is no exception. Since its debut, the annual showcase of rising rap talent has generated debate over which artists earn a spot and which notable names are left off the roster.

For some listeners, particularly those less familiar with emerging underground scenes, the selections can be surprising. In recent years, the list has also faced criticism from fans who miss the emphasis on lyrical rap and the larger role that cyphers once played in the Freshman rollout.

XXL has now unveiled its 2026 Freshman Class, featuring a mix of viral stars, underground standouts, and fast-rising artists. Among this year’s selections is hyperpop-influenced artist Slayr, along with internet sensation Skrilla.

The class also includes Trim, YKNIECE, Belly Gang Kushington, Hurricane Wisdom, Chris Patrick, and Babyfxce E. Artists La Reezy and Trap Dickey, both of whom have received support from Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, also earned spots on the list.

Rounding out the class are Sosocamo and Miles Minnick, who secured the final position through fan voting.

This year’s list:

Babyfxce E

YKNIECE

Slayr

Sosocamo

Belly Gang Kushington

Trim

Miles Minnick

Skrilla

Hurricane Wisdom

La Reezy

Trap Dickey

Chris Patrick

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
News  |  Zack Linly

Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again

Comments
6 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
A young man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo, standing in front of a red Jeep Wrangler.
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Chey Parker

Trial Evidence Released in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case

Comments
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Zay Flowers to Headline Orioles Game With Special Jersey Giveaway Sept. 5

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close