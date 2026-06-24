Best Baltimore Staycation Ideas: Hotels, Attractions & Local Getaways
The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation
You don’t have to leave town to feel like you’ve escaped. From luxury waterfront hotels and historic neighborhoods to world-class attractions, local dining, and family-friendly experiences, Baltimore offers plenty of opportunities for the perfect staycation.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend at the harbor, a romantic getaway in Fells Point, or an adventure-filled family trip exploring museums and the city’s vibrant culture, Charm City has something for every type of traveler, all without the hassle of airports or long road trips.
Canopy By Hilton
Roost
Staybridge Suites
Four Seasons Baltimore
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
Pendry Baltimore
The Ivy Hotel
The Hotel at Arundel Preserve
Canopy Bar By Hilton
Hyatt House Wharf
Conrad
InterContinental
Salamander
Watergate
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