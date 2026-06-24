Benzino Arrested in Georgia on Speeding and Drug Possession

Prince Williams

According to an incident report from the Arabi Police Department, rapper and media personality Benzino was arrested on June 9 in connection with speeding and drug possession charges.

As reported by WALB News 10, Benzino was traveling through Crisp County, Georgia, when he was stopped on Interstate 75 for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. Authorities also determined that he was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

During the traffic stop, Benzino reportedly told officers that his license was invalid due to child support-related issues. However, a records check allegedly revealed multiple reasons for the license suspension.

The report states that officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Benzino allegedly acknowledged the presence of marijuana and assisted officers in locating a bag inside the driver’s side door. A second bag was later discovered near passenger Ruth Lewis, who reportedly claimed ownership of the drugs.

Both Benzino and Lewis were arrested and transported to the Crisp County Jail, where they were booked on drug-related charges. Benzino was additionally charged with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Authorities also charged Ashley Bell, the registered owner of the vehicle, with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her car.

Additional court records and case details have not yet been made publicly available.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.