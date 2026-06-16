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Cookout Crashers! Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

Published on June 16, 2026
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Cookout Crashers promotion for Crazy's Rib Chicken and Fish, featuring grilled meat skewers over open flames.
Source: R1 DIGITAL / R1

Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Cookout Crashers ” Promotion ends on DATE. Subject to Official Rules.

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